Erling Braut Haaland will be unavailable for Norway's match against Austria after a case of Covid-19 was detected in the squad

Sports

Covid case sends Norway squad into quarantine before Austria game

Published

OSLO, Norway, Nov 16 – Norway will be without Erling Braut Haaland and Martin Odegaard for Wednesday’s Nations League finale in Austria as the squad was ordered to quarantine after a team-mate tested positive for Covid-19.

UEFA cancelled Norway’s match in Romania at the weekend after Norwegian authorities banned the squad from travelling to Bucharest following a positive test returned by full-back Omar Elabdellaoui.

As a result each member of the team has been forced to self-isolate, and a squad of replacements will be sent to Vienna for a match Norway must win to finish top of the group.

The Norwegian football federation is expected to name a new squad comprising only overseas-based players after reaching an agreement with local health authorities.

“Difficult choices had to be made but we’re happy now that the match can be played, as much as from a sporting point of view as in relation to our UEFA commitments and the competition in which we are participating,” Norwegian FA secretary general Pal Bjerketvedt said in a statement.

