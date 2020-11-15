Origi, Wanyama want ruthless attack as Stars battle Comoros in Moroni

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama and goalkeeper Anold Origi want the team’s attack to be ruthless as the national side takes on Comoros in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualification match in Moroni on Sunday night.

With Egypt beating Togo 1-0 on Saturday and assuming Group G leadership, Stars can go top with maximum points against the islanders in their home turf, but Origi and Wanyama, two of the most experienced faces in the squad believes this can only happen if their improve in the final third.

“In the first game finishing was a let down even though we wanted to attack from the beginning. We let ourselves down but we have dusted ourselves and look forward to the next game. It will be tough but we can get a win there. If we are clinical we can win,”

“The finishing wasn’t good but if we can improve on that, then we stand a good chance,” Wanyama stated.

“We agreed in the dressing room after the game that we need to be on from the start. We were honest with each other. The level we showed in the last 15 minutes of the first half and the second half is our level and if we can start at that level, then we are a very difficult team to beat. That’s what we need to do in the second leg,” Origi stated. Goalkeeper Arnold Origi collects the ball during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Looking back at the first leg, Origi was critical of how they started the match, something he hopes they can improve heading into the return fixture.

“It was disappointing of course, not the performance but the result. The first 15 minutes is what let us down because started rather slow and we were sloppy and gave away some freekicks one of which they scored. It was a fantastic freekick, the kind that if someone scores, you just lift your hands and say well done,” he noted.

Meanwhile, despite three back to back points, Wanyama still believes the team is on track to qualify for a second consecutive Cup of Nations appearance.

“We are still in the game and every point is vital. We are still focusing on the remaining games and we will keep working hard to grind results,” the skipper added.