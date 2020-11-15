Makau floors field of 130 to clinch Konza Gold Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Nov 15 – Machakos Golf Club’s Mark Makau, shot an impressive round of 41 points to beat a strong field of 130 players and win the fourth annual Konza Golf Day, hosted at his home club.

Playing off handicap 24, Makau did enough to hold off the challenge of Paul Temba of Railway Golf Club, on countback and club mate James Ndunda who finished in third place off 40 points.

Speaking at the prize giving ceremony, Makau expressed his delight in winning the tournament while thanking the sponsors for making it possible.

“I am very glad to have won today, I felt that I was playing well throughout my round today, I hit the ball well and my short game was great, courtesy of the great condition of the course. I want to thank the Konza Technopolis for making today’s tournament possible and I look forward to more tournaments in the future.” He said.

Nancy Kariuki playing off handicap 14 took home the lady winner’s prize with 35 points, two ahead of Nancy Wairimu, who won the ladies longest drive.

Francis Musembi and Justice Waki took home the respective nines, with David Kimathi winning the men’s longest drive, James Ndunda’s accuracy on the greens won him the nearest to the pin award.

Speaking after the tournament, Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) Board Chairman Reuben Mutiso, said; KoTDA Chairman Dr. Arch. Reuben Mutiso tees off at the 4th annual Konza Golf Day at the Machakos Golf Club

“I want to thank all the golfers who joined us today and the Machakos Golf Club, for once again being such great hosts to us here, even with the challenges of a global pandemic. My congratulations go to our winners today, you truly deserve it.”

Mutiso also gave an update on the progress at the Konza Technopolis, while urging investors to take up the investment opportunities that the smart city offers.

“We are currently on track with phase one of our plan, that will see a total built up area of 1.5 Million M2 and 30,000 residents.”

“Over 40% of the 145 parcels available under this phase have been taken up. Among the investors that have taken up parcels include; a South African specialized hospital, an American Hospital, Software development companies, Real estate developers including offices, hotels and residential houses.”

“As you can see, the future is bright for Konza, I want to urge you all to join us on this journey towards building a global technology and innovation hub,” he concluded.

As part of the golf day, players, management of both KoTDA and Machakos Golf Club, took part in a tree planting activity around the club.