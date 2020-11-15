Connect with us

Photo courtesy F1/Twitter

Hamilton wins record-equalling seventh F1 world title

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Nov 15 – Lewis Hamilton secured a record-equalling seventh Formula One world title on Sunday after winning the Turkish Grand Prix.

The Briton matched Michael Schumacher’s haul of drivers’ crowns with three races of the season remaining.

The 35-year-old sealed his latest title with a typically measured masterclass, handling treacherous wet early conditions to claim his 94th career win despite starting sixth on the grid.

Hamilton, who sealed his first title in 2008, was adding to his unprecedented roster of records – most wins with 94, most pole positions, most podium finishes and most consecutive points finishes.

His victory in Istanbul gave him an unassilable lead over his only rival, teammate Valtteri Bottas, with two races in Bahrain and the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to come.

Hamilton was followed home on Sunday by Racing Point’s Sergio Perez with Sebastian Vettel for Ferrari in third. Bottas was down in 14th.

