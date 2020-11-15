Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Early goal key for Harambee Stars in Comoros clash – ‘Ghost’

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee says early goals in either end of the pitch will be crucial when the home boys take on Comoros in the return fixture of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Moroni on Sunday night.

The tactician believes scoring an early goal and preventing conceding one will be key in deciding the key clash which can easily give the direction Group G is going to take heading into the final two rounds of qualification next year.

“Playing away is usually very tough and the first 20 minutes are crucial. We have to ensure that they don’t score like they did in the first leg and that will push us more. If we manage to score early, then that will give us the extra drive and motivation,” stated the tactician.

Looking back at the first leg, Mulee has pointed out they will make changes in the midfield to improve Stars’ creativity moving forward.

“We have looked at what we did right and what we did wrong and we will make maybe two changes in midfield. We want to start the match the same way we ended in the first leg,”

  • Harambee Stars players hurdle together before a training session in Moroni, Comoros on November 14, 2020. PHOTO/FKF

“The boys know what we expect of them and they also want to go back to the AFCON. Comoros want to be there because they have never qualified and they have that hunger. But we are ready to step out and win despite the difficulty we expect from them,” the coach further stated.

He says he is pleased with the nature of the pitch which he describes as better than Kasarani which was dilapidated and slippery, making it difficult for the team to move the ball easily.

Mulee has also said he is under no pressure ahead of the tie, despite Kenya not picking up a win yet.

“There’s absolutely no pressure. This is football and I have been here for long. The only pressure we have is to get three points as a team but not on me. We know what has brought us here and we have trained well, expecting good results,” the coach stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama trains in Moroni, Comoros. PHOTOFKF

Stars are placed third in the group with three points while Comoros are on five, same as top placed Egypt. A win for Kenya will take them top with six points and if they pick at least three in the final two qualifiers next year, qualification will be possible.

For Sunday night’s game, Okumbi might start with David Owino on the right, the Zesco United man having come off the bench to make an influence after Samwel Olwande’s not so impressive performance in the first half.

Kenneth Muguna might also get a go in midfield to add on to the deficiency in creativity that lacked in the first half of the first leg last week.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved