It’s not over until it’s over: ‘Ghost’ plots maximum points in Comoros

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee says the team will do everything they can to clinch victory in Moroni on Sunday when they face hosts Comoros in the return leg of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Stars were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by the islanders in Nairobi, putting a dent into their hopes of qualifying for a second consecutive AFCON, but Mulee points out he believes they can go out and win away to get back on track.

“It is a huge game in Moroni because they are not an easy side. It is a difficult hunting ground but we believe we can go there and sneak in some three points. The players are motivated and we will strategize to see how we can get the maximum points and see if we can upset the form book,” the tactician offered.

He added; “We Can’t give up until the last minute. We are in a very tight group but we need to go to Moroni, get a good result and we will get back to a position to qualify. It is not over until it’s over.”

Stars are on three points from an equal number of matches and are placed second, though this may change depending on the result Egypt and Togo post on Friday night. Egypt are on two points while Togo are on one. Defender Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu’ clears the ball under pressure from Comoros’ Ahmed Mogni during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

With three matches remaining before the qualifiers wrap, Stars are yet to play Togo away and Egypt at home and it will be imperative for them to get all three in Comoros to retain their chances.

Meanwhile, looking back at the tie against Comoros in Nairobi on Wednesday night, Mulee was dejected with the number of missed chances and has admitted the team missed the services of striker Michael Olunga.

“Definitely we missed him because he is our top striker and if he was there things would have been different. But not to take any colour away from Masud because he scored our goal. He is a player who has done very well because if you see he has not club at the moment. We expected one goal from him and he delivered,” Mulee further added.

He adds; “Comoros is a good team. They are solid and have been together for over eight years. We had a team that was not gelling well how we wanted but in the second half, we put everything to attack and created opportunities. Unfortunately we couldn’t get the final touch to have a second goal,”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Striker Masud Juma tries to run onto the ball during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“We tried to get some composure infront of goal but Comoros put eight players in their box and it was difficult for us to open them up,” the coach added.

Meanwhile, Mulee has asked for the government to allow the Kenyan Premier League to resume as this will give him more options of players to use.

Local football action has been stopped since March this year after the government took measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Football Kenya Federation has tentatively announced the league will start on November 21, but they are yet to get a go ahead from the Ministry of Sports.