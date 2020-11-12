IN PICTURES: Harambee Stars’ AFCON journey encounters Comoros speedbumps

Libyan referee Mutaz Ibrahim feels the wrath of Kenyan players during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Kenya’s journey to a second consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament encountered speed bumps, playing to a third consecutive draw with a 1-1 result at home against 10-man Comoros at the Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday night.
The result leaves Kenya with three points and a serious threat to their hope of qualification unless they muster a victory away from home on Sunday when they play the islanders in the return fixture.
Stars endured a frustrating night at Kasarani, playing completely off form in the first half and improving in the second, only to see chance after chance failing to hit the back of the net.
Capital FM Sports takes you on an optical nutrition journey of the game played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restriction.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Cookie settingsACCEPT
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.