IN PICTURES: Harambee Stars’ AFCON journey encounters Comoros speedbumps

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Kenya’s journey to a second consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament encountered speed bumps, playing to a third consecutive draw with a 1-1 result at home against 10-man Comoros at the Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday night.

The result leaves Kenya with three points and a serious threat to their hope of qualification unless they muster a victory away from home on Sunday when they play the islanders in the return fixture.

Stars endured a frustrating night at Kasarani, playing completely off form in the first half and improving in the second, only to see chance after chance failing to hit the back of the net.

Capital FM Sports takes you on an optical nutrition journey of the game played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restriction.

Ouch! That hurt. Skipper Victoir Wanyama was upset after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Don’t try me! Midfielder Johannah Omollo remonstrates with Comoros players during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Sorry mate! Brian Mandela helps a Comoros player rise up during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Libyan referee Mutaz Ibrahim during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Oopsie! Where did that go? Striker Masud Juma tries to run onto the ball during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Harambee Stars players line up during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

They don’t call me Big Vic for nothing! Skipper Victor Wanyama bulldozes through the midfield during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Safety first! A health official watches on during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Fans were not allowed but we are not sure either how this one got in here! PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Flight mode! Brian Mandela wins an aerial duel against Comoros’ El Fardou ben Mohamed during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Defender Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu’ clears the ball under pressure from Comoros’ Ahmed Mogni during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Goalkeeper Arnold Origi collects the ball during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Defender Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma ventures forward during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya