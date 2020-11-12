Comoros confident of finishing the job against Harambee Stars in Moroni

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Comoros goalkeeper Ahamada Ali is confident the islanders can finish the job against Kenya’s Harambee Stars at home on Sunday, but notes it is still not an easy tie to call.

Ali was one of Comoros’ top performers on Wednesday night when they held Stars to a 1-1 draw at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani as he pulled several saves to ensure his team came off with a point on the road.

Speaking to Capital Sports Ali has admitted their strategy was to remain compact and wait to hit Kenya on the counter.

“They put pressure on us and it was tough, but it was important to be patient and stay in a block and wait for them. We knew the game would be open because they would have to attack and it was important for us to stay compact,” the custodian noted.

He added; “we wanted to win but one point away from home is okay. It was our intention to put all ingredients into the game right and to start well. We were motivated and determined.”

Comoros can cement their claim to a place in the 2022 Cup of Nations with victory at home on Sunday and Ali hopes as much, but he reckons it will not come easy with Stars all out to aim revenge.

“We hope to finish the hob at home and we will have to keep going because we are in our own turf. We should keep on going in this way. It will be another 11 v 11 game and we need to be at our best again,” the keeper added.

Comoros have never qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations and are hopeful that they can do so this year having started off with two draws and a win in the qualification matches.

“Of course we are dreaming. We think this can be our year. We have started the qualifiers well and we are leading the group. Why can we not dream,” a confident Ali stated.