Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Barcelona will sue Neymar for 10.2 million euros ($12 million) that they believe they overpaid the Brazilian during his time at the club, according to a report in El Mundo on Wednesday

Football

Barcelona to sue Neymar after allegedly overpaying Brazilian

Published

MADRID, Spain, Nov 11Barcelona will sue Neymar for 10.2 million euros (Sh1.3bn) that they believe they overpaid the Brazilian during his time at the club, according to a report in El Mundo on Wednesday.

Neymar enjoyed a successful spell at Barca between 2013 and 2017 before joining Paris Saint-Germain for 222 million euros, a world record fee.

But according to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, an inspection from the tax office in Spain showed Barcelona “did not make the appropriate reductions when paying Neymar’s taxes, according to an inspection carried out on Barcelona which lasted until 2015”.

The tax office in Spain calculates Neymar benefitted from “unfair enrichment”, the report added. A Barcelona source confirmed to AFP the club will now seek to reclaim the amount they are owed.

Neymar has more unpaid tax with the Spanish authorities than any other person, with debts of 34.6 million euros, according to an official document released in September.

Spain’s fiscal authorities are also reportedly investigating two of Neymar’s transfers, including his arrival at Camp Nou from Brazilian team Santos in 2013 and his historic switch to PSG four years later.

In between, Neymar also signed a new contract with the Catalans in 2016, featuring a 26-million-euro loyalty bonus that Barca refused to pay after he left for the Parc des Princes.

A Spanish court ruled in favour of the club in June and told Neymar to pay 6.79 million euros (Sh859mn) to Barcelona.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite their legal disputes, Barca have made several attempts to re-sign Neymar.

But a fresh bid seems impossible for now, given Barcelona’s financial problems as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved