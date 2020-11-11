Connect with us

Masud Juma in action during a training session. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Masud to lead Stars’ attack in Comoros AFCON qualifier

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – In the absence of red-hot striker Michael Olunga, the task of leading Harambee Stars’ attack line will be bestowed on JS Kabilye forward Masud Juma as Stars take on Comoros in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Wednesday night.

Olunga is out of the tie due to COVID-19 restrictions, as he is quarantined in Japan with his Kashiwa Reysol teammates.

Arnold Origi, on his return to the squad has been handed the number one role and his front four will include Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma on the left, Samwel ‘Dollar’ Olwande on the right and Brian Mandela partnering Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu at the heart of defense.

Olwande is the only local based player in the starting team.

Meanwhile, skipper Victor Wanyama will partner Johannah Omollo in midfield, head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee going for a compact block to shield the backline.

Ayub Timbe and Cliff Nyakeya will fly on either wings while Eric Johannah will assume the number 10 role.

Up to five substitutions are allowed in the tie and Mulee will have plenty of options to choose from the bench.

  • Cliff Nyakeya celebrates after scoring against Zambia during a friendly match at the Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

STARTING XI:

Arnold Origi; Samwel Olwanda, Brian Mandela, Joseph Okumu, Erick Ouma; Victor Wanyama, Johannah Omollo; Ayub Timbe, Eric Johannah, Cliff Nyakeya; Masud Juma.

In this article:
