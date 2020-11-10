Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama enjoys a chat with teammates after a training session with the national team at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on October 10, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Wanyama beats Origi in FIFA eSports showdown

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – In a feel good eSports game to cool their nerves ahead of Wednesday night’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros, Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama beat goalkeeper Arnold Origi 3-2 in an eSports FIFA 21 challenge on Tuesday.

Playing as Real Madrid, Wanyama scored late on in the return tie of the two-legged match through a counter attack, notched in by Eden Hazard.

The skipper had won the first leg 2-1 and Origi was leading the second leg 1-0, a goal scored by his cousin Divock with two minutes left in the match.

“I am happy because if this guy would have won, he would have talked about it for the whole year. Now I have the bragging rights. Arnold was just playing tippy tappy football, passing too much and I was trying to contain them because he has pacy players in Salah and Mane. My strategy worked,” a delighted Wanyama said.

On his part, Origi was disappointed that he could not get his boots strapped well in time for kick off.

“I made a tactical blunder and didn’t check my controls at the start. But I am happy and proud of my team. We played good football. Even those who watched the game enjoyed,” Origi said.

Both players are huge eSports fans and Wanyama always carries his PlayStation machines whenever he travels.

The match up served to cool some nerves ahead of the Comoros tie where Stars need to pick positive results to keep their hunt for an Africa Cup of Nations ticket alive.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved