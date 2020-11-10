Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Messages of support are seen outside the private clinic where Argentine former football star and coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata Diego Maradona underwent a brain surgery for a blood clot, in Olivos, Buenos Aires Province, on November 9, 2020

Football

Maradona progressing well after brain surgery

Published

OLIVOS, Argentina, Nov 10Argentine football great Diego Maradona is progressing well after brain surgery on a blood clot and could be discharged this week, his doctor said Monday.

Maradona, 60, underwent surgery last Tuesday to remove a clot lodged between his brain and skull.

“Diego is in the mood to leave, and we are evaluating the discharge that could be tomorrow or probably Wednesday, we have to see the clinical parameters, but the progress is very good,” Leopoldo Luque told reporters.

Maradona, who went into isolation two weeks ago after one of his bodyguards displayed coronavirus symptoms, had looked unwell during a brief appearance on October 30 at his 60th birthday celebration at the stadium of Gimnasia y Esgrima, the Argentine Primera Division team he coaches.

He seemed to have difficulty walking and did not hang around to watch his side’s match.

The following Monday, he was taken to hospital in La Plata, where the club is based, suffering from symptoms of anemia and dehydration.

Tests revealed the blood clot, after which Maradona was transferred to a specialist clinic in the capital.

Since his surgery, he has progressed well, although Luque had revealed Thursday that Maradona was receiving intensive treatment and sedatives for withdrawal symptoms. This treatment began to be scaled back on Monday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Luque also played down a rumor cited by local press about the presence of a Covid-19 patient in the clinic.

“Covid is everywhere, there is nothing here that there is not elsewhere, and the care and protocols are followed to perfection,” he said.

Luque also avoided specifying where Maradona will recuperate once he is discharged.

“We will discuss these issues when the time comes, we will discuss them together with the family. We all agree to take Diego forward,” he said.

Maradona has been admitted to hospital three times in the last 20 years for serious health issues — two of which were potentially fatal — due to his drug and alcohol addictions.

Now free of drugs, Maradona remains dependent on alcohol.

Last week, his doctor had said the football star would require prolonged treatment in a clinic with different specialties than the current one.

Maradona’s daughters Dalma, Giannina and Jana visit him daily at the clinic.

His oldest son, Diego Jr, who lives in Italy, announced last Thursday on social media that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore would not be able to travel to Buenos Aires.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved