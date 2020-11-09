Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Wanyama scores, named man of the match as Montreal make MLS play-offs

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama was on the scoresheet and was named man of the match as his Canadian club Impact Montreal beat DC United 3-2 on Sunday to make it to the Major League Soccer (MLS) play-offs on the final day of the regular season.

Heading into the match, Montreal, coached by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry were in a must win situation to make the play-off and a drop in points would have seen their season over.

They however picked maximum points to finish ninth with 26 points and book a date against new England Revolution in the play-off on November 21.

Wanyama scored the vital equalizer in the 74th minute, thumping home a header from inside the box, rising highest to link up with a Romell Quioto corner to make it 2-2 for Henry’s side.

Quiotto then scored the winner in the 88th minute to hand Montreal victory and an assured place in the play-off.

Donovan Pines had given DC United the lead in the ninth minute before former Barcelona midfielder Bojan Krkic equalized for Impact just four minutes later.

Ola Kamara then made it 2-1 for DC in the 33rd minute, before Wanyama’s thumping header made it 2-2.

It is still uncertain whether Wanyama will make it to Nairobi for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier double header against Comoros, with the first leg set for Wednesday at the Kasarani Stadium and the return tie four days later in Moroni.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved