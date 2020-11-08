Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Injury to Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich (C) cast a shadow over Bayern Munich's 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday

Football

Kimmich injury overshadows Bayern’s win at Dortmund

Published

DORTMUND, Germany, Nov 7 Bayern Munich face an anxious wait to discover the severity of Joshua Kimmich’s knee injury which cast a shadow over their 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday which sent them top of the Bundesliga.

The Germany midfielder, who has been in great form recently, was helped off in obvious distress after twisting his knee in a first-half challenge.

“He’ll fly home with us and be examined – it’s too early to say the extent of the injury,” said grim-faced Bayern coach Hansi Flick.

Kimmich is also a concern for Germany ahead of the friendly against the Czech Republic on Wednesday before Nations League games against Spain and then Ukraine in the following six days.

Bayern earned their fourth straight win over Dortmund as Robert Lewandowski scored his 11th goal in just six league games.

After Marco Reus gave Dortmund the lead, David Alaba blasted home a free-kick to make it 1-1 at the break before Lewandowski struck with a superb header early in the second half.

Lewandowski, the European player of the year, could have finished with a hat-trick after the VAR ruled out further efforts either side of half-time.

Leroy Sane came off the bench to grab Bayern’s third ten minutes before the final whistle while Erling Braut Haaland scored Dortmund’s late second goal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, Flick admitted the potential loss of midfield dynamo Kimmich would be a blow for the European champions.

“He’s a very important player for us and with his mentality, he isn’t someone you can replace like for like,” said Flick.

The Bayern boss was pleased with the win which left his side two points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig. Dortmund are now third, three points behind Munich.

“There were many, many chances to score on both sides,” enthused Flick.

“In the end we were a little more determined, that’s why I think the victory was more than deserved.

“Dortmund were dangerous when we made mistakes, which we must put a stop to.”

Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre said it was “hard to accept” conceding three goals at home to Bayern.

“All in all, we have to be positive, we did a good job – we had so many chances to score,” lamented the Swiss.

Haaland was annoyed at his own performance after converting one of his four chances.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have to score more goals, if we don’t put our chances away at this level, then we won’t win,” said the 20-year-old.

“They are the best team in the world, but we have to work harder to take the next step to be as good as them.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved