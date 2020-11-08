Connect with us

Kenya Sevens players enjoying themselves in Bermuda

Kenyan quintet helps SX 10 win inaugural World Tens title

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – Collins Injera starred with a brace of tries as the Kenyan quintet of himself, Shujaa skipper Andrew Amonde, Oscar Dennis, Willy Ambaka and Oscar Ouma helped SX 10 clinch the inaugural World 10s title with a 21-14 come from behind victory over Ohio Aviators in Bermuda on Saturday.

Injera who was awarded as the Cup Final top scorer says he was delighted to be out and running again especially after the lengthy shutdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am really pleased to be out here with the boys and I must say thank you to them. We have enjoyed being here and above all delighted to win the cup,” the Kenya Sevens speedstar stated.

SX 10, a South African Franchise with players from all over the world defied the odds to lift the Cup, despite starting the tournament late after being rocked by positive COVID-19 tests.

In the final, they found themselves trailing 14-0, but rallied, courtesy of Injera’s brace and a drive by Ambaka in the last minutes of the game which resulted in the winning try.

Riekert Hattingh gave the Aviators the lead with the try being booted for a 7-0 lead. They doubled their tally off a maul and the conversion was through as they went 14-0 up.

But, Injera dotted his first just before halftime with his signature pace, darting away from a tackler before landing the try. The conversion was good, scores standing at 14-7 at halftime.

After the break, SX 10 went back into the game and it was a try made in Kenya, with Ouma releasing Injera for his second of the day. The conversion tied the game at 14-14.

SX 10 then made it 21-14 through Craig Hunt who touched down on the right after the ball was sprayed out to him following a powerful drive by Ambaka.

In the Semi Finals the top seeded London Royals were beaten by the Aviators. Two tries from Kyle Baillie did the damage with the Royals falling short of the form that had pushed them to the top of the table. SX10, meanwhile, proved a class apart against both the Asia Pacific Dragons and Phoenix.

