Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Betting Fanatics in for a treat as Odibets launches ‘bet bila bundle feature’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – Betting fanatics are in for a beautiful ride after the introduction of a new feature christened “Bet bila bundles” by one of Kenya’s leading betting firms Odibets.

The feature will allow betting fanatics to place bets without bundles on the Odibets platform after the firm signed a partnership with one of Kenya’s leading Telcos Safaricom.

“The new Bet bila bundles” feature is set to help our customers place their bets for free and have the best browsing experience of their lifetime on the Odibets platform,” said Odibets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi during the launch of the “Bet bila bundles” feature.

“We have launched this amazing feature in order to give back to our loyal customers who have always been with us through thick and thin,” concluded Sayi.

Odibets recently launched an all-new user-friendly app that allows punters to easily navigate through their website and place bets. In addition, the app has a live streaming feature with the option of light and dark mode on their soccer bets.

The app also pushes instant notifications on games; punters place their bets and follow up on bets they placed. In addition, one gets a Sh50 bonus for the first cash bet of Sh30 and above on the best betting app.

Early 2020, the betting firm also launched a new website that introduced a bet share option that enabled one to share his/her betslip with their friends.

A few months back when the Coronavirus outbreak rendered the sporting scene dormant, Odibets was one of the first betting companies in the country to venture into virtual betting that took the Kenyan market by storm.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved