Betting Fanatics in for a treat as Odibets launches ‘bet bila bundle feature’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – Betting fanatics are in for a beautiful ride after the introduction of a new feature christened “Bet bila bundles” by one of Kenya’s leading betting firms Odibets.

The feature will allow betting fanatics to place bets without bundles on the Odibets platform after the firm signed a partnership with one of Kenya’s leading Telcos Safaricom.

“The new Bet bila bundles” feature is set to help our customers place their bets for free and have the best browsing experience of their lifetime on the Odibets platform,” said Odibets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi during the launch of the “Bet bila bundles” feature.

“We have launched this amazing feature in order to give back to our loyal customers who have always been with us through thick and thin,” concluded Sayi.

Odibets recently launched an all-new user-friendly app that allows punters to easily navigate through their website and place bets. In addition, the app has a live streaming feature with the option of light and dark mode on their soccer bets.

The app also pushes instant notifications on games; punters place their bets and follow up on bets they placed. In addition, one gets a Sh50 bonus for the first cash bet of Sh30 and above on the best betting app.

Early 2020, the betting firm also launched a new website that introduced a bet share option that enabled one to share his/her betslip with their friends.

A few months back when the Coronavirus outbreak rendered the sporting scene dormant, Odibets was one of the first betting companies in the country to venture into virtual betting that took the Kenyan market by storm.