Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz (L) has tested positive for the coronavirus

Football

Chelsea’s Havertz tests positive for coronavirus

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 4Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has gone into self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Havertz’s Covid-19 test was revealed after the German was missing from Chelsea’s squad for their Champions League clash with Rennes at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

“Frank Lampard has confirmed Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19,” a statement on Chelsea’s website said.

“As a consequence the player is now undergoing a period of self-isolation and is not involved in tonight’s Champions League game versus Rennes.”

Havertz has endured a difficult start to his time at Chelsea since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in the close-season.

The 21-year-old has scored just one goal in the Premier League, struggling to reach his peak form after being used in a variety of positions by Blues boss Frank Lampard.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved