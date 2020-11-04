Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kisumu All Stars’ Gerishom Osumba (R) is nudged off the ball by Vihiga United FC’s Mike Isabwa during their promotion and relegation play-off match at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on November 4, 2020. PHOTO/FKFPL/Twitter

Football

Vihiga beat Kisumu All Stars on penalties to roar back to the Kenyan Premier League

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Vihiga United have been promoted back to the Kenyan Premier League after beating Kisumu All Stars 5-3 on penalties in the promotion and relegation play-off tie in Kisumu on Wednesday afternoon.

The game was forced to penalties after Vihiga came from a goal down to win 2-1 in the return leg played at the Moi Stadium, tying the aggregate score to 3-3, after Kisumu won by the same margin in the first leg played in Mumias on Saturday.

Kisumu will now be demoted to the National Super League while Vihiga are promoted after being in the second tier for two seasons.

Coming into the tie, Vihiga had won the first leg 2-1 and only needed to avoid defeat at home to ensure they remain in the top tier.

All this seemed to be headed to plan as they broke the deadlock at the stroke of halftime after Erick Otieno broke the deadlock off a Steve Otieno pass.

However, Vihiga responded immediately, and it was that man Dennis Wafula who got the goal. Wafula had scored Vihiga’s lone goal in the 2-1 loss at home on Saturday.

In the second half, knowing the tie was in sight, Vihiga came back a more determined side. They were level just 10 minutes after the break when Patrick Okulo converted from the penalty spot after Jeconia Ogendo’s handball inside the box.

With the tie now at 3-3 on aggregate, it was anyone’s game. There was no winner though in regular time and the two neighbors had to settle the duel from penalties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Vihiga beat Kisumu All Stars on penalties to roar back to the Kenyan Premier League – Mchipuko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved