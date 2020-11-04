Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ciro Immobile, left, won the European Golden Shoe last season.

Football

Italian FA probe Lazio over possible Covid ‘violations’

Published

MILAN, Italy, Nov 3Lazio are being probed for possible violations to coronavirus health protocols, the Italian Football Federation announced on Tuesday.

The FIGC said in a statement they had “opened an investigation into Lazio to ascertain any violations of the health protocols aimed at containing the Covid-19 epidemic”.

The Serie A club left for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Zenit Saint Petersburg without star striker Ciro Immobile, goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha and midfielder Lucas Leiva.

Italian media report that the absence of the three players, who also missed last week’s 1-1 draw at Club Brugge, is linked to coronavirus tests carried out before their planned departure for Belgium in line with UEFA protocol.

However, Italian international Immobile and Leiva both played in Sunday’s 4-3 win at Torino after tests carried out by Lazio.

“We are accustomed to this emergency situation, it saddens me not to have available the players who fought to reach the Champions League,” coach Simone Inzaghi told a press conference in Russia, without specifying whether or not the players were positive for the coronavirus.

Explanations have already been requested from Lazio management after two inspections carried out by Italian football authorities at the team’s training centre in the past week.

The FIGC added that it had already asked Lazio for the new tests carried out before the match against Zenit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Immobile, the European Golden Shoe winner last season, scored in Lazio’s opening Group F win over Borussia Dortmund, as the club returns to the Champions League after a 13-year absence.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved