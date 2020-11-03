Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Teams from Kawangware, Maringo and Huruma first beneficiaries of BetLion Street campaign

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Africa’s online leading gaming platform, BetLion, who recently launched a campaign known as BetLion Street in collaboration with former Harambee Stars skipper Musa Otieno, rolled out its initiative starting with the sponsorship of Five Star Tournament in Dagoretti.

The four teams that made it through to the Semi-finals were awarded kits to play the rest of the tournament as well as a bonus added onto the prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

“This was just the beginning of their motivational campaign, as the next coming weeks, BetLion Street linked with a teams from Kawangware, Maringo and Huruma known as Ziggy Zaga fc from Kawangware, Kick-off-to hope in Maringo and Huruma’s HSC. They met these teams on their different training grounds, whereby Musa ‘Otero’ Otieno, ambassador of the entire campaign, led the teams through a few training drills to keep them sharp, after which, he gave a brief mentorship session to guide the team as they move on,” Managing Director of BetLion, Spencer Okach, said.

“BetLion Streets is about more than just awarding the teams with equipment, we want to leave everyone we meet, with an intangible value that they can carry on with as they pursue their dreams in sports. BetLion Streets is breaking away from the norm, and has been set out to guide and nurture these talented individuals, in any way possible.”

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Teams from Kawangware, Maringo and Huruma first beneficiaries of BetLion Street campaign – Mchipuko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved