Nuria Mohammed receives her cheque from Odibets COuntry Director Aggrey Sayi

Sports

Moyale woman bags Sh11.4mn after placing daring bets on Odileague

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Nuria Mohammed could not hide her joy after she cumulatively won Sh11.4mn after placing several daring bets on Odi League – Odibets’ virtual betting platform.

She placed the bets shuffling between the various virtual betting markets on OdiBets.com for three weeks.

“I started playing Odi League when the normal matches were stopped following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic,” said Nuria.

“I will venture into business with the money that I have won. This thing is real and anybody can be a winner,” further added Nuria as she received her cheque from OdiBets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.

Virtual betting allows punters to place bets on computer-generated games which function just like real matches with real teams and players.

An example; a review of the Odi league platform where Nuria placed her bets, one can place their virtual bets on the various markets, that is GG, over 1.5 and 2.5 and the first team to score just like they would on real sports bets.

Matches on the Odileague platform usually take about 35 seconds each, but the winning value remains the same as those of actual matches and their odds.

“As a brand we are committed to providing the best gaming experience to our customers at all times,” noted Sayi who indicated that OdiBets is keen to introducing more gaming features and bonuses to their customers.

