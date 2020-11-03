Connect with us

Diego Maradona, shown here on September 1, 2020, is not believed to be suffering from the coronavirus, according to local media

Sports

Maradona admitted to hospital in Argentina: reports

Published

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov 2Former Argentine football great Diego Maradona was admitted to hospital Monday for medical checks, Argentine media reported.

His hospitalization was not believed to be related to the coronavirus pandemic which is ravaging the South American country, according to several reports.

Maradona, who has a history of drug and alcohol abuse and poor health, is considered at high risk of coronavirus complications should he be infected.

He has suffered two heart attacks in the past and contracted hepatitis.

The 1986 World Cup winner celebrated his 60th birthday last week, after emerging from a period of precautionary self-isolation after a bodyguard showed symptoms of the virus, though he later tested negative.

The former Argentine captain and coach is being treated at a clinic in La Plata, south of Buenos Aires, where he is coach of the local team, Gimnasia.

