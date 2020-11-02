Kenya named Africa’s best golfing destination

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Kenya has been named Africa’s leading golfing destination at the seventh Annual World Golf Awards Gala Ceremony held in the United Arab Emirates.

Kenya scooped the award ahead of South Africa, Egypt and Morocco with the trophy rewarding excellence in golf tourism, courses and golf destinations.

At the same time, Karen Country Club was celebrated as Kenya’s best golf course while the Great Rift Valley Country Lodge and Golf Resort won the award of Kenya’s best golf resort.

Commenting on this recognition, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO, Betty Radier said that the award is proof of the strides that Kenya has made in the development of golf over the years.

“It is encouraging that Kenya has been able to develop golfing and now the entire world knows us as the best destination in Africa. We have indeed made incredible strides and we can only get better. We aim to be the best in the World now that we have conquered Africa,” she said.

She added that Kenya Tourism will continue to support the sport in the country for more development.

“As Kenya Tourism Board we have had an association with golf for a long time now because we believe in its ability to increase our tourism brand visibility globally and thereby attract tourists into the country. We will continue to be part of the sport to ensure that it achieves greater goals.”

The Kenya Tourism Board has previously sponsored golf events and is the activating agency of the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championships which is part of the elite European Tour.

This key event is held annually and preceded by the local Safari Golf Tour which allows professional players and amateurs an opportunity to prepare for their participation at the Magical Kenya Open.

These events have been crucial in profiling Kenya’s as a golfing destination. The Magical Kenya Open has attracted top international golfers from Europe and other parts of the world who have always expressed their love for the destination.

This has gone a long way to increase the destination’s global visibility. Kenya is home to the only PGA course in the region, Vipingo Ridge which has been the host of the Magical Kenya ladies open for the last two years.

Other top winners in the awards include Australia which scooped the World’s Best Golf Destination award with the World’s Best Golf Course going to Georgia’s Augusta National Golf Club. South Africa’s Pinnacle Point Golf Course scooped Africa’s Best Golf Course.