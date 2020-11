MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Nov 1 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored from the penalty spot in the second half as Arsenal beat Manchester United 1-0 to clinch their first victory over the Red Devils at Old Trafford for the first time in 14 years.

In a game that the Gunners showed dominance, Aubameyang broke his own goal drought scoring from 12 yards out after Paul Pogba clipped Hector Bellerin inside the box in the 69th minute.

