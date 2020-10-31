Connect with us

Golf Park pro David Wakhu won the fourth leg of Safari Tour in Sigona. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Golf

Wakhu still hungry and raring to go after Sigona victory

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Golf Park’s David Wakhu believes his first Safari Tour title after a two-year hiatus at Sigona has given him the opportunity to ‘press the reset button’.

Wakhu now wants to dislodge Greg Snow from the summit of the log after four rounds which have produced different winners.

Snow, despite skipping the round in Sigona due to personal reasons, currently leads the Tour log on 194.8 points followed by Indiza on 182.0 points.

Thika’s Simon Ngige is third on 178.2 followed by David Wakhu on 158.2 and Erick Ooko on 140.7.

Wakhu noted that he is now hungrier for success and looking forward to maintaining the highest level of playing standards as the ‘Road to Kenya Open’ event gains momentum.

“My golf has been affected by injuries for the few years and I have not been able to give it my best shot. So winning Sigona leg has restored my confidence to stay focused and target more wins. I want to give it my all and see how it goes,” Wakhu said. He said the victory at Sigona is also a welcome relief after struggling with prolonged heel and elbow injuries.

The highest ranked eight Kenyan pros and their two regional counterparts will gain qualification to the Magical Kenya Open 2021 which returns to the European Tour for the umpteenth time.

The first four tour events have produced different winners in Greg Snow (Limuru), Robson Chinhoi (Royal), Dismas Indiza (Vet Lab) and Wakhu (Sigona).

This year’s Safari Tour is a lot more competitive compared to previous years with the points system being the main difference.

This year unlike the previous years, organisers are considering the points from the other two seasons as well; 10 percent from Season 1, 20 per cent from season 2 and 70 per cent from 2020/21 season. Outside the Kenyan borders, there will be two other events in Uganda and Rwanda. 

TOUR LOG AFTER SIGONA

  1. Greg Snow 194.8
  2. Dismas Indiza 182.0
  3. Simon Ngige  178.2
  4. David Wakhu  158.2
  5. Ooko Erick Obura  140.7
  6. Robson Chinhoi 140.5
  7. John Wangai 136.8
  8. Samuel Njoroge  122.6
  9. Edwin Inana Asuza  112.7
  10. Jastas Madoya  108.3
  11. Rizwan Charania 105.2
  12. Jacob Okello  98.0
  13. Kopan Timbe  82.1
  14. Mohit Mediratta  77.7
  15. Hesbon Kutwa 73.3

