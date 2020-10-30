Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chisora vs Gervonta bout headlines this weekend’s boxing showdown live on Showmax Pro

Boxing

Chisora vs Gervonta bout headlines this weekend’s boxing showdown live on Showmax Pro

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Whether it’s the speed and angles of the lightweights or the power and fury of the heavyweights that you prefer, stream these live boxing matches on SuperSport and Showmax Pro this weekend.

Derrick Chisora vs Oleksandr Usyk

In England on Saturday, Zimbabwe-born Brit Derrick Chisora will be looking to derail the ambitions of former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who’s set his sights on the heavyweights after dominating the lower weight class. It will be just his second outing at heavyweight and although he carries a slick arsenal of skills, it’s his ability to absorb heavyweight power that will be the most dominant feature of this bout.

The action will be broadcast live from Wembley Stadium on SuperSport and Showmax Pro on Saturday, 31 October. Times: 18:00 GMT (Ghana); 19:00 WAT (Nigeria); 20:00 SAST (SA); 21:00 EAT (Kenya).

Several hours later, in Texas, Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz will fight for the WBA super-featherweight and WBA lightweight championships in a rare clash in boxing history in which world titles in two weight classes will be at stake.

Stream it live on Sunday on Showmax Pro or SuperSport. Times: 02:00 GMT (Ghana); 03:00 WAT (Nigeria); 04:00 SAST (SA); 05:00 EAT (Kenya).

Other notable instances of two-weight title bouts in recent boxing history are the 1988 Sugar Ray Leonard-Donny Lalonde fight for the light-heavyweight and super-middleweight titles, and the 2014 Floyd Mayweather-Marcos Maidana rematch for the super-welterweight and welterweight championships.

Ironically, Davis is a protégé of Mayweather, although completely different in style: the southpaw is a dynamic puncher who suffocates opponents through his high-pressure offence.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Chisora vs Gervonta bout headlines this weekend’s boxing showdown live on Showmax Pro – Mchipuko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved