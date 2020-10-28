President Kenyatta commissions construction of Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata barracks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday commissioned the construction of the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata barracks, outlining that it will help nurture talent across all disciplines.

The sports facility to be developed on 35 acres of land will host a world-class football pitch and training ground, an Olympic-size swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and an indoor arena among other ultra-modern facilities.

The Complex will also be available for premier world class athletes so as to enhance the value to national prestige and brand.

Kenyatta said that the Complex will be up to international standards so that it attracts hosting international sporting activities.

“This Complex is in line with my government’s big four agenda which is to improve our national infrastructure across the country. This facility will help our Kenya Defence Forces excel in sports and also act as a mental health cure since sports indeed is healthy. This Complex will also be available to hosting international events, we have previously hosted the World Athletics Under-18 Championships and the Military Games,” The Head of State said.

-More to follow-