Mudanyi still dominates as Ooko, Wakhu join him at the top in Sigona

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Edwin Mudanyi continued with his impressive display at the fourth leg of Safari Tour in Sigona, sharing the lead with two others as the tournament reached its penultimate day on Tuesday.

Golf Park’s David Wakhu, who despite making a double bogey at the par five-ninth after blocking his tee shot followed by three putts and another bogey at the par three-11th for one under par 71 for the day, joined day two leader Mudanyi, and another Golf Park player Eric Ooko on two under par 214 going into Wednesday’s final round.

“I have never been so nervous like today, I just did not know why and it made me three putts some holes that I had chances of scoring like the 11th hole,” Wakhu, who will now be in the last flight with Mudanyi and Ooko as they battle it out for the cash prize of Sh150,000 plus some points, said.

Mudanyi played a bogey-free front nine that included two birdies at the fourth and sixth, though the back nine was not that impressive as made bogeys at the 13th, 16th and 18th with only a two at the 14th to level the course and stay at the top though in the company of Ooko and Wakhu.

“I started well, with a clean nine for a start, but made a number of bad putts at the back nine that would have given me a fine low score for the day. I didn’t deserve the two over on the back nine, but I will try and keep cool in tomorrow’s final round and try and make as many birdies. A five under would be most welcome,’’ said Mudanyi.

Ooko on the other made three putted the par three 11th and having also dropped a shot on the other short hole (three) after hitting the edge of the green where the ball rolled out. He missed the par to drop his first hole of the day.

“My game at the moment is very solid, though sometimes I am losing concentration, and I am looking forward for a good game with Wakhu and Mudanyi,” Ooko, who birdied the second and the eighth and at the 10th and 15th at the back nine, stated.

Three others tied on one over par 217 with two of them Brian Njoroge, and Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi, having shot one over par 73 while senior pro Dismas Indiza, brought in two over par 74.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For the three amateurs who made the second round cut, Nyali’s Adel Balala stayed on course despite a three over par 75 to tie for 14th place on six over par222, while the going was tough for Naomi Wafula as she posted eight over par though she remained ahead of former amateur matchplay champion Paul Muchangi of Limuru.

The leader board;

Eric Ooko 73, 71, 70= 214

David Wakhu 69, 74, 71= 214

Edwin Mudanyi 70, 72, 72= 214

Brian Njoroge 73, 71, 73= 217

Robson Chinhoi(Zim) 69, 75, 73= 217

Dismas Indiza 74, 69, 74= 217