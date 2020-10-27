Connect with us

Romelu Lukaku was one of two Inter players to hit the woodwork in the 0-0 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk © AFP Sergei SUPINSKY

Lukaku, Inter left frustrated in Shakhtar draw

KIEV, Ukraine, Oct 27 –  Romelu Lukaku and Inter Milan endured a frustrating night in Kiev on Tuesday as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Six days after stunning Real Madrid in Spain despite missing 10 first-team players due to coronavirus, Shakhtar were fortunate to take a point against the Italians but the result leaves them in a strong position in Group B.

Inter came closest to scoring, twice hitting the woodwork in the first half at the Olympic Stadium.

Nicolo Barella hit the crossbar early on and Lukaku then had a free-kick turned onto the frame of the goal by Shakhtar ‘keeper Anatoliy Trubin as the interval approached.

Lautaro Martinez then contrived to miss the target from an excellent position after the break, as Inter drew again, following a 2-2 stalemate with Borussia Moenchengladbach last week.

Shakhtar top the group with four points, but Madrid can now go up to second with a win away to Gladbach in Germany later on Tuesday.

