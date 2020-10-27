Connect with us

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick for Bayern Munich in last weekend's Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt © AFP/File CHRISTOF STACHE

Sports

Lewandowski’s ex-agent detained on suspicion of extortion

Published

WARSAW, Poland, Oct 27 – Polish police have detained the former agent of UEFA player of the year Robert Lewandowski for allegedly threatening the Poland striker amid a legal dispute over money, prosecutors in Warsaw said on Tuesday.

The investigation is focused on criminal threats against “an outstanding footballer, former client and associate of the suspect” aimed at coercing him into handing over 20 million euros ($23.67 million) to Cezary K., said Marcin Sados, a spokesman for Warsaw prosecutors, according the Polish PAP news agency.

Under Polish law, the surname of suspects cannot be made public.

Bayern Munich forward Lewandowski, 32, filed a complaint against his former representative in early October.

The ex-agent also says he has filed a lawsuit against Lewandowski in this case.

Cezary K., claims Lewandowski owes him 39 million zlotys (8.52 million euros, $10 million dollars), allegedly amounting to the share price of part of a joint company created in 2014 and intended to manage the footballer’s future contracts.

The company has since been closed.

