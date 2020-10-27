FIFA orders Wazito to pay five foreigners over Sh7.5mn for unlawful dismissal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC is paying for the sins of its unlawful dismissal of players after world governing body FIFA, through the Players’ Dispute Resolution Chamber ordered them to pay out over Sh7.5mn to five foreigners for wrongful dismissal.

Wazito will pay out Sh7,522,516 to Ugandan Mansour Safi Agu, Ghanaians Paul Acquah and Augustine Otu, Congolese Piscas Kirenge as well as Togolese Issifou Bourahana after they were both dropped from the team without just cause or following the right procedure.

While Ugandan Safi was dropped in December, the other four foreigners were dropped as the team started what they called a ‘clean up exercise’ in the middle of the year.

They did not take the sacking kindly, heading to FIFA and have come out victorious.

Ghanaian Acquah who played a vital role in helping Wazito gain promotion back to the top tier in June last year is the biggest beneficiary of the FIFA purse as he will be paid a total of Sh2,315,806, Sh150,000 being of outstanding salary debt while Sh2,165,806 is for unlawful dismissal.

Ugandan Safi will be paid Sh370,000 in outstanding salary and a further Sh1,698,387 as compensation for breach of contract without just cause.

Kirenge will meanwhile earn Sh200,000 in outstanding salary pay with a further Sh1,044,333 apportioned to him as compensation. Augutsine Oto vies for the ball with Tusker FC’s Erick Ambunya during a past Kenyan Premier League match. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Otu has been awarded USD 7,800, equivalent to Sh849,030 as compensation for breach of contract while Togolese Bourahana will get USD 9,600, equivalent to Sh1,044,960.

For each of the amounts awarded, FIFA has set a 5pc interest accrued until the date of payment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Failure to pay the five players the amount in the next 45 days will see Wazito barred from signing players for the next three transfer windows.