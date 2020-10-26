Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ronaldinho during his hearing at Asuncion's Justice Palace in Paraguay

Football

Ronaldinho tests positive for Covid-19

Published

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Oct 25Former Brazil playmaker Ronaldinho said on Sunday he had contracted coronavirus but had no symptoms.

The 40-year-old ex-Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder, who won the Champions League and World Cup in an illustrious career, will remain in isolation in a Belo Horizonte hotel.

“Hi friends, family, fans, I took a Covid-19 test and the result was positive, I’m doing well, I’m asymptomatic for now,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.

In August, Ronaldinho returned to Brazil following more than five months in detention in Paraguay over a fake passport scandal.

The former Ballon d’Or winner and his brother had both been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Asuncion.

Brazil has registered more than 156,000 deaths from coronavirus, behind only the US in terms of fatalities.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved