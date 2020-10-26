Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Thiago Alcantara started on the bench at Stamford Bridge after signing for Liverpool

English Premiership

Injured Liverpool trio to miss Champions League clash against Midtjylland

Published

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Oct 26 Liverpool’s Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara won’t be fit in time for this week’s Champions League clash with Midtjylland, Reds coach Jurgen Klopp said on Monday.

Asked if the trio would feature against the Danish league winners, Klopp told a pre-match press conference: “I don’t think so. It’s still what I said last week, we look day by day, but it looks like we’ll need a few more days.

“So for tomorrow night, they will probably not be ready.”

Premier League holders and six-time European kings Liverpool welcome Midtjylland, who made their Champions League debut in last week’s 4-0 home defeat to Atalanta, to Anfield for a Group D fixture on Tuesday.

Reds defender Matip has been out since the Merseyside derby on October 17 while Thiago suffered a knee injury towards the end of the draw at Goodison Park.

Midfielder Keita, back in training after a negative coronavirus test, has not played since coming off at half-time in the 7-2 hammering by Aston Villa just before the international break.

Midtjylland were only founded in 1999 but Klopp downplayed suggestions of a ‘David against Goliath’ fixture.

“We don’t see Midtjylland as a small club, we see Midtjylland as a proper challenger in this group,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“No-one is part of the Champions League because they are nice cities, they are in the Champions League because they earned the right the year before,” the German added.

“There are no small teams in the Champions League, there are only teams who show how big they are on the pitch, not in the press conferences before games.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved