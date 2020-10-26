Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The 2014 killing of South African captain Senzo Meyiwa unleashed nationwide grief

Football

Five arrested over S.African football captain murder

Published

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Oct 26South African police on Monday arrested five suspects over the 2014 murder of national football captain Senzo Meyiwa, a major breakthrough in a case that stunned the crime-ridden nation.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper and national squad captain was gunned down at the home of his pop-star girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, southeast of Johannesburg during the evening of October 26, 2014.

Until now, police failed to find the killers, sparking accusations of incompetence.

A newly-appointed cold case unit took over the sluggish investigation in 2018, gathering evidence that allowed police to make a first string of arrests exactly six years after Meyiwa’s murder.

“The first five suspects have been arrested… this morning,” police minister Bheki Cele told reporters on Monday.

“Investigations are still ongoing and more arrests cannot be ruled out,” he added, lauding the cold-case team for their “tireless” work.

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole said one of the detainees was “the key suspect suspected of having pulled the trigger”.

Sitole explained that key ballistic evidence emerged when investigators found the firearm used to shoot Meyiwa and linked it back to the crime scene.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We have a concrete case this time because it is backed by evidence,” he said, noting that the “cracking of the case” had merely coincided with the murder’s anniversary.

The five suspects are scheduled to be formally charged in court on Tuesday.

Meyiwa was captain and goalkeeper of both the Bafana Bafana national team and the Orlando Pirates football club.

Cele deplored the “immeasurable pain” suffered by the sport icon’s family and fans, and vowed to “ensure justice”.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved