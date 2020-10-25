Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hamilton has won 92 Formula One races

Headlines

Hamilton usurps Schumacher with record 92nd F1 win

Published

PORTIMAO, Portugal, Oct 25Lewis Hamilton passed Michael Schumacher with a record-breaking 92nd Formula One victory on Sunday as the world champion powered to success in the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The Briton, who levelled the record at the Eifel Grand Prix earlier this month, extended his lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished second in Portimao, in the world championship.

Hamilton would level another Schumacher record with a seventh world title this season.

It was his eighth win of the season from just 12 races in 2020, with only five remaining in the coronavirus-truncated campaign.

Dutchman Max Verstappen completed the podium for Red Bull, while Charles Leclerc produced a brilliant drive to finish fourth for Ferrari.

It was the seventh race this year that Hamilton, Bottas and Verstappen have made up the top three.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Hamilton usurps Schumacher with record 92nd F1 win – Mchipuko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved