Michael Olunga in action during a past match. PHOTO/J1 League English/Twitter

Football

Unstoppable Olunga scores but Reysol drop points again

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – Michael Olunga is enjoying the form of his life, literally.

The Harambee Stars forward bagged his 23rd goal of the season in the Japanese J1 League after scoring with 10 minutes left, but couldn’t prevent his side Kashiwa Reysol from defeat as they went down 2-1 away to third placed Gamba Osaka on Saturday morning.

Reysol had gone behind seven minutes into the second half after Kim Syeung-gyu scored in his own net and were looking in danger of losing a second consecutive match.

However, while in trouble, Reysol rang Olunga and he promptly answered the call, scoring in the 80th minute to seemingly secure a point for the visitors. The Kenyan forward raced on to a pass from Ataru Esaka before firing low past the keeper.

But, they could not hold on for long as the hosts bagged the winner at the death, Ademilson scoring with one minute of regular time left to play.

In 24 league matches, Olunga has only failed to score in seven, and one of them he was out injured. He has scored seven goals in the last six matches for Reysol, underlining his importance to the squad.

Reysol have scored 47 goals in the league this season, and Olunga has been involved in 24 of them, scoring 23 and assisting once, in the opening game of the season against Sapporro.

