Mashemeji Derby to open Kisumu’s new Stadium in April 2021, says President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has promised to ensure his campaign pledges on matters stadiums are achieved as he officially launched the construction of the Sh415 million Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.

President Kenyatta says he is determined to have stadiums built in all the regions to help in nurturing talents of young people across the country.

He says Kenyans have talents which must be nurtured for prosperity and help young people realize their full potential.

“We said that we will build stadiums in all regions in the country to build stadiums to the international standards to help our young people,” he said.

Kenyatta says the stadium, with a 30,000 seater capacity will be fitted with modern equipment to help young people catch up with what is trending globally.

Speaking on Thursday at Mamboleo Agricultural Society of Kenya grounds, where the new stadium is being built, Kenyatta says the aim is to develop talents that can compete outside the country.

“We want to see them on television playing for Liverpool, Manchester United out there,” he said.

He says that will be archived if the government develops proper stadiums, which Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium is one of them.

Kenyatta told the contractor to ensure the stadium is ready by April next year for official opening.

“We will be back here next year to officially open this stadium and watch a clash between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopard,” he said.

He directed the construction of a road leading to the Stadium for easy access noting that the current state is deplorable.

President Kenyatta later laid a foundation for the construction of a Sh. 110 million Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Centre.

Kenyatta announced that his administration will add another Sh. 100 million for the modernization of the stadium.

“I want to announce that the government will add another Sh. 100 million for the completion of the stadium,” he said.

Kenyatta says he is destined to officially open the two stadiums next year once they are completed to allow the public to use them.

Raila Odinga, the former Prime Minister who accompanied the head of state, says soccer talents are lying undetected in Western Kenya region and the stadium will be handy in nurturing talents.