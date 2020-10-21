Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

From Left to Right Jacob Ngare Betway Marketing Manager and Matthew Wachira, winner of the Betway For The Fans Grand Prize-1

Football

Young businessman wins in Betway Kenya’s for the Fans promotion

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21- Businessman Matthew Wachira is the new winner of the Betway Kenya’s for the Fans promotion, taking home a brand new 43’’ flat screen TV with DSTV subscription for a year.

Matthew, 30, who deals with ex- UK products, has been a fan of Betway live games and as a result, drawn to the promo in a bid to try his luck.

“I am very happy about my win. I have been betting with Betway for a long time. They offer great gaming products to their customers and their site is also very easy to navigate, which makes the gaming experience even more pleasant. I encourage others to try their luck too as we enjoy sport,” said Matthew.

The Betway for the Fans promo saw customers bet Sh100 or more on any sport to go into the draw for a chance to win 1 of 30,000 cash and Free Bet prizes.

Punters also went into the weekly draw to win a Samsung Galaxy A30 smartphone, and the grand prize of a brand new 43” flat screen TV with DSTV subscription for a year.  Each bet placed earned players another entry into the daily, weekly and grand prize draws.

“We congratulate Matthew and all our daily and weekly winners for this promo. We thank them for choosing Betway as their gaming platform of choice. As a brand, we endeavour to give our customers the best gaming experience through our various gaming products,’’ said Betway Public Relations Executive Karen Njerenga.

As one of the most popular sports betting brands in the country, Betway Kenya has continued to offer its punters exciting opportunities to play and win with products such as eSports and casino.

Sports punters also have a chance to create a soccer bet of their choice with the Build-a-bet feature or try their luck with 4 to Score by picking the first four goalscorers in four selected matches each week.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved