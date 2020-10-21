Connect with us

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil

English Premiership

Ozil omitted from Arsenal's Premier League squad

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 20 Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal’s Premier League squad to cast even further doubt on whether he will play for the club again.

The 32-year-old is the highest-paid player in Arsenal’s history on a reported £350,000 (Sh49mn) a week, but has also been omitted from the Gunners’ Europa League squad.

Ozil has not played a single minute for Mikel Arteta’s side since March 7.

Alongside Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos – also left out of both squads – Ozil will only be able to represent Arsenal Under-23s until 2021 at the earliest.

Ozil’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Earlier this month he stepped in to offer to pay the salary of Arsenal’s popular mascot Gunnersaurus after Jerry Quy, who has played the role of the dinosaur since 1993, was let go by the club with stadiums empty during the coronavirus crisis.

