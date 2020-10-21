‘Ghost’ replaces Kimanzi as Harambee Stars head coach

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Barely 24 hours after announcing that Francis Kimanzi had vacated his role as the Harambee Stars head coach ‘on mutual consent’ Football Kenya Federation on Wednesday announced Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee’s return to the national team.

Mulee who heads the Liberty Sports Academy makes a return to Harambee Stars after 10 years, having last coached the team in 2010 and resigned after the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

The tactician who has not coached a top-flight team since then was unveiled on Wednesday morning with a task of leading Harambee Stars back to the Africa Cup of Nations. Before 2019, Mulee was the last tactician to lead Stars to the AFCON in 2004.

Apart From the national team, Mulee has also coached Tusker FC winning the league three times, Rwanda’s APR and Tanzania’s Yanga.

