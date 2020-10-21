Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jacob Ghost Mulee is the new Harambee Stars head coach

Football

‘Ghost’ replaces Kimanzi as Harambee Stars head coach

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Barely 24 hours after announcing that Francis Kimanzi had vacated his role as the Harambee Stars head coach ‘on mutual consent’ Football Kenya Federation on Wednesday announced Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee’s return to the national team.

Mulee who heads the Liberty Sports Academy makes a return to Harambee Stars after 10 years, having last coached the team in 2010 and resigned after the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

The tactician who has not coached a top-flight team since then was unveiled on Wednesday morning with a task of leading Harambee Stars back to the Africa Cup of Nations. Before 2019, Mulee was the last tactician to lead Stars to the AFCON in 2004.

Apart From the national team, Mulee has also coached Tusker FC winning the league three times, Rwanda’s APR and Tanzania’s Yanga.

-More to follow

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved