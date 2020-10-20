Shock as Head Coach Kimanzi and his backroom staff exits Harambee Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi and part of his backroom staff have exited the national football team set-up on mutual concent, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announced the shocking news.

Also leaving the team with the veteran coach Kimanzi are his assistant Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno and goal keeper trainer Lawrence Webo, who all were part of the technical bench that guided Kenya to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt for the first time in 15 years.

“Harambee Stars Head Coach Francis Kimanzi and part of his backroom staff have left the national team by mutual consent. The federation is immensely grateful to Coach Kimanzi and his departing members of Staff that include Assistant Coach Zedekiah Otieno and Goalkeeper Trainer Lawrence Webo for their exemplary work, dedication and unrivalled professionalism, which has strengthened Kenya’s chances of qualifying for the AFCON 2022 final tournament,” part of the statement from FKF read.

“All at the federation wish them well, in their in their future endeavors, this even as the search for a replacement to take the national team forward begins in earnest. There will be no further comment from FKF until a new appointment is made, in the coming days.”