Kisii budding footballers handed a shot in the arm

KISII, Kenya, Oct 20 – Through their programme youth volunteer initiative, Kisii budding footballers have been handed a shot in the arm by businessman Okengo Nyambane, who donated soccer balls to four teams in a bid to promote grassroot football.

Through the initiative about 50 teams within Kisii County have benefited by receiving playing kits as well, with the programme coordinator Caleb Angwenyi saying the initiative is based on supporting and promoting talents in the community.

“We are out here to engage in youth football activities and by doing so, we will stop them from being idle and start thinking of drug abuse and unlawful businesses,” said Angwenyi.

Angwenyi noted that they have plans to start a bigger tournament in a fortnight which will involve two teams one from Kisii and another from Nyamira county, with the tourney kicking off at the ward level.

“We urge those teams that have not registered with Football Kenya Federation to do so for them to be allowed to play.”

One of the players, Gilbert Obengo, welcomed the initiative of supporting talents and asked other leaders to join hands in putting more resources into grassroot football.

“Through these activities we get busy and concentrate but when idle we fall into temptations that spoil our future, we thank the organizers for the good initiative and we realize they have us at heart.”

