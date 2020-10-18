Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Michael Olunga celebrates scoring a goal in a past match. PHOTO/J1 League English/Twitter

Football

Poetic Michael Olunga makes it 22 for the season in Reysol’s away loss

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Michael Olunga continued his scoring streak, scoring his 22nd goal of the season in poetic fashion in the 22nd minute as his club Kashiwa Reysol lost 3-2 away to Shonan Belmare in the Japanese J1 League early Sunday morning.

Defender Takuya Okamoto gave Belmare the lead after four minutes, but Olunga restored parity 18 minutes later. The on form forward leaped highest inside the box to bounce in a header off a Cristiano corner.

Reysol thought they had grabbed the lead in the second half through Kamiya Yuta, but they let their eyes off the ball with the hosts scoring two goals within three minutes late in the second half.

Substitute Temma Matsuda drew the sides level after 78 minutes before Naoki Ishihara made it 3-2 just three minutes later.

Reysol’s hope of a comeback were thwarted and Olunga couldn’t add to his tally, only earning a booking in added time.

The defeat saw Reysol drop to eighth in the J1 League standings, but Olunga remains top of the goal scorers’ chart with 22 in the league this season, 10 clear of closest challenga Everaldo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved