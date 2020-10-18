Poetic Michael Olunga makes it 22 for the season in Reysol’s away loss

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Michael Olunga continued his scoring streak, scoring his 22nd goal of the season in poetic fashion in the 22nd minute as his club Kashiwa Reysol lost 3-2 away to Shonan Belmare in the Japanese J1 League early Sunday morning.

Defender Takuya Okamoto gave Belmare the lead after four minutes, but Olunga restored parity 18 minutes later. The on form forward leaped highest inside the box to bounce in a header off a Cristiano corner. GOAAAAAALLLL!!! The Engineer is back at it AGAIN! @OgadaOlunga levels the match at 1-1 for @REYSOL_Official, scoring his 22nd goal of the season in the 22nd minute! 🇰🇪🇯🇵⚽️



© J.LEAGUE – All Rights Reserved pic.twitter.com/3pUoIKbW8f— J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) October 18, 2020

Reysol thought they had grabbed the lead in the second half through Kamiya Yuta, but they let their eyes off the ball with the hosts scoring two goals within three minutes late in the second half.

Substitute Temma Matsuda drew the sides level after 78 minutes before Naoki Ishihara made it 3-2 just three minutes later.

Reysol’s hope of a comeback were thwarted and Olunga couldn’t add to his tally, only earning a booking in added time.

The defeat saw Reysol drop to eighth in the J1 League standings, but Olunga remains top of the goal scorers’ chart with 22 in the league this season, 10 clear of closest challenga Everaldo.