Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Danny Welbeck has joined Brighton. PHOTO/Brighton FC

English Premiership

Brighton sign Welbeck on one-year deal

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 18Brighton signed former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Danny Welbeck on a one-year contract on Sunday.

Welbeck was available on a free transfer after leaving Watford earlier in October following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The 29-year-old has made a quick return to the top-flight by agreeing to join the Seagulls for the rest of the campaign.

Welbeck, who has 42 England caps, could make his Brighton debut against West Bromwich Albion on October 26.

“We are delighted to have Danny joining us. He will complement our existing striking options,” Brighton manager Graham Potter said.

“He’s got an undoubted pedigree, and he is quick and technically very good. He will add to our attacking threat and we are thrilled to add another player of his experience and quality.”

Welbeck spent six years with United, winning the Premier League in 2013, before joining Arsenal in 2014.

He played for Arsenal for five years and won the FA Cup in 2017.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved