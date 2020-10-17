NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir outsprinted her opponents to reclaim the World Half Marathon title in a new Women’s Only World Record time of 1:05:16 in Gdynia, Poland on Saturday afternoon.
Peres Jepchirchir reclaims World Half Marathon crown in world record time
