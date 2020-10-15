Connect with us

Neymar prepares to take a corner for PSG at a near-deserted Parc des Princes during a recent Ligue 1 game

Football

PSG-Man United Champions League clash to go ahead behind closed doors as curfew imposed in Paris

Published

PARIS, France, Oct 14Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League opener against Manchester United next Tuesday will go ahead, but without spectators, despite the French government introducing a nighttime curfew in the capital, the country’s sports ministry told AFP.

“Exemptions will be possible, with or without spectators depending on the time,” the ministry said on Wednesday when asked about sporting events going ahead after President Emmanuel Macron earlier announced the curfew.

Residents in Paris and its surrounding Ile-de-France region, along with eight other French cities, will not be allowed to be outdoors between 9:00 pm (10pm EAT) and 6:00 am (7am EAT) from Saturday, for a duration of at least four weeks, except for essential reasons.

The measures were announced in response to Covid-19 infection rates reaching record levels.

The curfew will therefore not stop the Champions League game at the Parc des Princes from going ahead, but will ensure that it does so behind closed doors.

Recent sporting events in and around Paris have seen crowds of up to 1,000 permitted to attend.

