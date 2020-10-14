Betway Kenya concludes sports development webinar

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Betway Kenya has concluded its sports development webinar initiative.

The webinar featured key speakers such as Chris Barnes, a Sport Scientist at UEFA, Grant Johnson, SuperSport United Academy goalkeeper coach, Nico Labohm, Technical Director and assistant coach at SuperSport United, and Ashley Kotzin, CEO of Forward Zone.

The conclusion of the webinar saw the Sports Development pioneer guest team, Limuru Starlets receive training equipment including soccer balls, agility ladders, mannequins, slalom balls, coaching boards and more, courtesy of Betway.

“We are grateful to Betway for their immense contribution to the growth of our team through the webinar and the equipment provided. We are excited to see what the next chapter looks like following what we have gained from this initiative,” said Limuru Starlets Founder, James Kairu.

The webinar took place in two sessions highlighting sports science and mentorship opportunities for the participating team.

“It is a great honor for us as a brand to be able to support women’s sport. We are privy to the fact that women’s sports does not receive as much support and recognition, especially women’s football, and are keen on positively influencing the status quo. We wish the Limuru Starlets the best in their next chapter following the skill and knowledge gained from the webinar,” said Karen Njerenga Betway Public Relations Executive.

Betway has been at the forefront in supporting community sports through its CSR program and earlier on in the year took on sponsorship of the FKF Cup.