Scholes: Martial almost conned Man United fans

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 13 – Paul Scholes says Anthony Martial “almost conned” Man Utd fans into thinking he was the answer to their lack of a “top-class No. 9”.

The Frenchman has started three Premier League matches this season and failed to provide a goal or an assist, following his great end to the 2019/20 campaign.

Martial managed 17 Premier League goals last term and contributed six assists in 32 appearances for Man Utd.

However, Scholes thinks the Red Devils are still lacking that proper centre-forward with Martial’s form taking a dip.

“These forwards are exceptionally talented lads. We all know that,” Scholes told Stadium Astro.

“The problem with United’s forwards is that none of them is an actual centre-forward.

“Martial almost conned us into thinking he was one at the end of last season because he scored so many goals and was quite good.

“He’s started this season quite poorly again, which makes you think he isn’t. It’s misleading. That’s why I’ve kept saying we need a top-class No. 9.”

Despite a good season in 2019/20, Martial still came in for criticism in July when former Man Utd striker Andy Cole claimed he needed to show more passion.

“We all get caught up in the debate about Martial,” Cole told The Athletic.

“I’m not sure where he wants to play. He’s played well this season as a centre-forward and has scored more goals this season than any other but he should have scored more than 20 in more than one season.

“He came for big money and he’s very talented. He has to show more desire and passion at times. He’s got good feet and a lovely first touch.

“He’s got blistering pace too but you don’t see it enough. He wants the ball to his feet but he should mix it up a bit more.”