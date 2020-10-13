England full-backs withdraw from squad ahead of Denmark clash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 13 – England full-backs Kieran Trippier and Ben Chilwell have left the squad ahead of Wednesday’s Nations League clash with Denmark, the Football Association has announced.

The PA news agency understands Chilwell has returned to Chelsea for assessment on a pre-existing injury, while Atletico Madrid defender Trippier departed due to a personal matter.

Trippier captained England in their 3-0 friendly win over Wales last week and also started the 2-1 victory against Belgium.

Chilwell did not feature in either match having breached Covid-19 guidelines when he reportedly attended a surprise birthday party for club-mate Tammy Abraham last weekend.

Gareth Southgate still has a 28-man squad to select from for the game against Denmark – although his options on the left-side of the pitch are now drastically reduced.

Chilwell would have been seen as the obvious player to slot in at either left-back or left wing-back, a position Trippier occupied in the Belgium win on Sunday.

With both missing, it is likely Southgate will turn to one of two Arsenal players at his disposal – with Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles both adept down the left.

Captain Harry Kane is expected to be fit to start having come on as a second-half substitute at the weekend as England go in search of the win that will leave qualification to the Nations League finals in their own hands.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ricciardo finished P3 to bag Renault’s first podium as a constructor since 2011.

“Ricciardo and Renault deliver the goods,” Brawn wrote in his post-race column.

“I’ve felt for a while, Renault were promising but never delivering consistently but I have to say since we returned to racing in July, they have started to deliver and the team looks like it has a very nice upward trajectory.

“If they keep that up and carry through this competitiveness into the new era in 2022, you can imagine Renault – or Alpine as they will be then – will be back at the front. Fernando is coming, too, which is incredibly exciting.

“Renault have eased themselves above the pack and will soon be setting their sights on the top two.”

As to be expected, Ricciardo’s podium result has raised questions about whether the Aussie is regretting his pre-season decision to swap Renault for McLaren ahead of next year’s championship.

The 33-year-old announced even before the first race of this season that 2020 would be his second and last year with the Enstone team.

“Will Ricciardo be regretting his decision to leave Renault for McLaren?” Brawn continued, “I don’t think he’s that way inclined.

“He left Red Bull and went to Renault, after all. His character is such that he sits down and carefully weighs up his situation and then makes a decision and sticks to it.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Like all of us, he may have off moments where he has sat and thought about it, but I think he will commit to the new team in a massive way.”

Ricciardo’s podium elevated him to P4 in the standings with 78 points, 10 ahead of fifth-placed Sergio Perez.

Renault remain P5 but have closed the gap to McLaren to just two points.