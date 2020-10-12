Connect with us

Lewis Hamilton holds the red helmet of former Formula one champion Michael Schumacher after the Briton equalled the German's record of 91 career wins © POOL/AFP/File Bryn Lennon

Sports

Hamilton warns he will keep racing until he turns grey

Published

NÜRBURGRING, Germany, Oct 12 – Lewis Hamilton issued a clear warning to his rivals after his record-equalling 91st career win at the Eifel Grand Prix when he said he wants to keep chasing records until he turns grey.

The runaway series leader and six-time world champion equalled Michael Schumacher’s total of wins and moved closer to levelling him on seven drivers’ titles with his victory at the Nurburgring on Sunday.

It was his first win at the circuit for Mercedes and the team’s first triumph at the historic venue since Juan-Manuel Fangio’s victory in 1954.

“Of course, I can set goals and I will continue to charge on and see what is possible,” said Hamilton.

“I love the sport – the smell of it, the whole aura and atmosphere it creates – and it is going to be difficult to let it go.

“While I am older now than these guys, I feel as young as them in spirit. That will change when I start seeking grey hairs, but for now I am good.”

Hamilton achieved his landmark win after 260 races while Schumacher, whose 21-year-old racer son Mick gave him one of his father’s helmets to mark his achievement, raced in 246.

The German won his 91st race 14 years ago at the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who grew up watching Schumacher win races during his and Ferrari’s domination, can move one clear of that total if he wins the inaugural Formula One race at the Portimao circuit in Portugal on October 25.

“I could never fathom equalling his records and it is beyond my wildest dreams to be here now – I feel humbled by the moment,” said Hamilton.

“Michael is, and always will be, a legend of the sport.”

